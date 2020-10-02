Left Menu
BJP govt following the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

MoS Home G Kishan Reddy paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Hyderabad today by recalling his contribution to the Indian independence movement, the Salt Satyagraha and the Swadeshi initiative.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:52 IST
Mahatma Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

MoS Home G Kishan Reddy paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Hyderabad today by recalling his contribution to the Indian independence movement, the Salt Satyagraha and the Swadeshi initiative. "Today we are celebrating Gandhi Jayanti in a grand way across the country. Both the central and state governments and social organisations have taken part in the celebrations. The BJP government is following the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi," said Reddy.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swach Bharat Abhiyan, he said, "Swach Bharat is not to just clean roads and cities but also to do our part in the fight against the corona. Many villages have been made ODF (Open Defecation Free). Modi government is working to support the farmers of the country and to develop the villages and its people." Being inspired by Gandhi's Swadeshi Movement, Reddy said, "The Modi government is also following the same path by initiating Atmanirbhar Bharat. The BJP government is working to make India a self-reliant country."

He also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, "The Corona pandemic has affected India as well as the world. So it is our responsibility to follow the guidelines and take necessary precautions like putting on masks, following social distancing and sanitising of hands regularly. Winning the fight against Coronavirus is a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his Jayanti." The entire world is celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary today. (ANI)

