Shramdan drive organized to mark birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

To commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 2nd October 2020, "Shramdan" drive was organized in the Department of Justice (Jaisalmer House), Government of India, New Delhi on 02nd October 2020. All the officers and staff of the Department of Justice actively participated in the cleanliness drive and the office premises were thoroughly cleaned.

On this occasion, the online Essay Competition and Painting Competition were also organized. All the officers and staff resolved that maintaining cleanliness will remain as an essential character in their life and they will contribute towards 'Swachhta Abhiyan' by devoting some time on a regular basis.

