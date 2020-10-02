Shekhawat questions Rahul, Priyanka over stance on crimes against women in Rajasthan

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about their stance on crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. Shekhawat also said that attempt should not be made to politicise incidents of crime against women.

"Any incident as that in Hathras definitely condemnable. But to play politics over such things isn't right. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi marched towards Hathras, but what about their stance on crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. Their action is unfair," Shekhawat told ANI. He alleged that Rajasthan has become "a capital for a crime against women".

"Rajasthan is the leading state as far as a crime against women is concerned. There is no district in Rajasthan which has not reported a rape case in the last one-and-a-half years," he said. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were on Thursday "arrested" by Uttar Pradesh while on their way to Hathras to meet the family of the victim of torture and alleged gangrape who died in a Delhi hospital.

Shekhawat also said that Mahatma Gandhi's vision of cleanliness and sanitation is being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "As a result, this sanitation drive is a mass movement. Today 130 crore Indians can say that we are an open-defecation free country," he said. (ANI)