NIA files chargesheet against three accused in LeT recruitment case in Kulgam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet, in the special NIA court in Jammu, against three accused persons in the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) recruitment case of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 21:35 IST
NIA files chargesheet against three accused in LeT recruitment case in Kulgam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet, in the special NIA court in Jammu, against three accused persons in the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) recruitment case of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the NIA, the charge sheet was filed against three accused identified as Muneeb Hameed Bhat, resident of Nanibugh village; Junaid Ahmad Mattoo, a resident of Khudwani village; and Umer Rashid Wani, resident of Khudwani village, all from Kulgam district, under section 120(B) of Ranbir Penal Code, Sections 13 (2), 18, 39 and 40 of UAP Act, 1967.

The case pertains to subversive activities of LeT in Kulgam district whereby it was motivating youth such as Bhat and others to join the terrorist organisation. It also organised their travel to Pakistan for terrorist training on the basis of valid travel documents on the recommendation of separatist leaders. Later, the NIA took over the case on September 25.

Investigation by NIA established that LeT terrorist Junaid Ahmad Mattoo motivated accused Muneeb Hameed Bhat to join LeT and go to Pakistan for terrorist training. Another LeT terrorist Umer Rashid Wani gave him funds to meet the expenses of his Pakistan visit. In July-August 2017, accused Muneeb Hameed Bhat visited Pakistan on valid travel documents for terrorist training with the assistance of separatist leaders. He was imparted weapons training and also training for using secret social media chat platforms. After returning from Pakistan, he remained constantly in touch with LeT handlers in Pakistan and active militants of Kulgam area on secret messaging platforms for carrying out subversive and terrorist activities in Kashmir Valley. He was working as a sleeper cell of LeT and further intended to join the militant ranks in banned terrorist organisation LeT.

Investigation has also established that during the year 2016 to 2018, many Kashmiri youth were sent by separatist leaders to Pakistan on valid travel documents for getting terrorist training with active assistance of the commanders of militant groups. These youth got terrorist training in the terrorist camps of Pakistan for periods ranging from 5 to 15 days. After returning, they are initially used as sleeper cells by militant organisations and subsequently recruited for active militancy.

Notably, Junaid Ahmed Mattoo and Umer Rashid Wani were killed in separate encounters in J-K in 2017 and 2018. (ANI)

