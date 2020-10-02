Russia, Iran concerned about Syrian and Libyan fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh - Moscow

Russia, Iran concerned about Syrian and Libyan fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh - MoscowReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 21:51 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif talked by phone on Friday and expressed concern over the involvement of Syrian and Libyan fighters in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russia's foreign ministry said.
Two Syrian rebel sources have told Reuters that Turkey is sending Syrian rebel fighters to support Azerbaijan, something both Ankara and Baku have denied. French President Emmanuel Macron has also accused Turkey of sending Syrian jihadists to the region.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Javad Zarif
- Iranian
- Sergei Lavrov
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Syrian
- Libyan
- Mohammad
ALSO READ
Soccer-Saudi side Al Taawoun name Frenchman Carteron as head coach
Burned out and abused: French COVID-19 testers strike over work conditions
Islamic State claims killing of French aid workers in Niger
Hundreds of French COVID-19 testers strike over work conditions, says union
French unions protest tire factory closure amid virus crisis