Metro gates at Janpath, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk reopened after being closed amid protest over Hathras incident

The entry and exit gates of Janpath, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk Metro stations were opened after being closed for some time amid protests by various parties and organisations, demanding justice for the Hathras victim who died after allegedly being raped. Earlier, train services were also halted at Janpath.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Youth Congress members, Left parties, members of Bhim Army and student organisations, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja have been protesting at Jantar Mantar. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the prayer meet for the Hathras victim at Maharishi Valmiki Temple in the national capital.

The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

The post-mortem report reads that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges. (ANI)