Left Menu
Development News Edition

World’s tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa lights up with LED show to honour Mahatma Gandhi

#BurjKhalifa lights up with an LED show to honour his journey and to celebrate his 151st birthday,” the official Twitter handle of Burj Khalifa said in a tweet. Earlier, the Indian Consulate in Dubai presented its finale event from The Address Downtown, from the backdrop of iconic Burj Khalifa on the occasion of culmination of the celebrations of 150th years of Gandhi’s birth.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:07 IST
World’s tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa lights up with LED show to honour Mahatma Gandhi
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@BurjKhalifa )

The UAE's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa on Friday lit up with a colourful LED show in the honour of Mahatma Gandhi's journey, celebrating his 151st birth anniversary. "Be the change that you wish to see in the world"- Immortal words spoken by #MahatmaGandhi, the father of the entire nation of India. #BurjKhalifa lights up with an LED show to honour his journey and to celebrate his 151st birthday," the official Twitter handle of Burj Khalifa said in a tweet.

Earlier, the Indian Consulate in Dubai presented its finale event from The Address Downtown, from the backdrop of iconic Burj Khalifa on the occasion of culmination of the celebrations of 150th years of Gandhi's birth. The Indian mission said in a tweet that the programme started with Gandhiji's popular bhajan 'Vaishnava Jana".

Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 is also marked as the International Day of Non-Violence on account of the non-violent strategy adopted by Gandhi to help India secure independence from the British colonial rule in 1947. The consulate officials are also holding a cleanliness drive in the premises of the mission. With the support from the Indian community, 151 trees will be planted on different sites to mark the occasion.

On the 149th birthday of Gandhi in 2018, a special LED show on Burj Khalifa marked the commencement of the two-year line up of programmes of 150 years of Gandhian ideologies in the UAE. The special LED show was jointly organised by the Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi, Indian Consulate in Dubai and Emaar Properties. Images of Gandhi and the Indian flag were beamed on the world's largest LED-illuminated façade on the same day in 2019.

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Wildcard Gaston keeps French flag flying with Wawrinka upset

Wildcard Hugo Gaston took down former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-0 in a riveting contest on Friday to advance to the fourth round and keep the home countrys hopes alive in the mens draw at this years edition.The Sw...

Tennis-Bertens rolls past Siniakova into last 16

Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens showed no ill-effects from her brutal French Open campaign as she eased into the last 16 with a routine 6-2 6-2 win over Katerina Siniakova on Friday. Fifth seed Bertens saved a match point and was overcome by cramps...

What difference suspending some pawns would make: Priyanka on Hathras case

After the Hathras SP and four other policemen were suspended over the gangrape-murder case of a Dalit woman, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked what difference suspending some pawns would make and demanded Uttar Pradesh C...

72 custom hiring centres to be set up in Meghalaya to facilitate farm mechanisation: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that 72 custom hiring centres will be set up across the state to boost farm mechanisation and help farmers to improve their efficiency in agricultural practices. On the occasion of Gan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020