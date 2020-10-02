Woman crosses 500-metre wide stream to home deliver govt pensions in AP

A 22-year-old village volunteer crossed a 500-metre swollen stream to ensure that people received their pensions as promised by the Andhra Pradesh government. Savithri Bai, the 22-year-old village volunteer, who works as a volunteer at the 6th ward of the Bramhanapalli village said that she found motivation in the happy faces of the beneficiaries of the government pensions. She is from Gummitham Thanda of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.

After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, one of the more prominent assurances of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was getting pensions home delivered on the first of every month to lakhs of beneficiaries. "Home delivery of the pension was started by the chief minister with a very good intention. The happiness that I see in the faces of the beneficiaries on the first of every month is unfathomable. We are the face of the government when it comes to implementing the scheme," Bai said.

"It is our responsibility to keep up the sanctity of the decisions taken by the Chief Minister. Most of the beneficiaries depend on the pension for their survival. Failing to deliver the same on time could have severely impacted their lives. I was determined to do whatever it takes to ensure that they do not suffer, so I crossed the stream with the help of my brother," she added. Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary appreciated the volunteer for the dedication that she displayed.

"The volunteer has gone beyond her call of duty to serve the people in need, which is what this government stands for. I would like to take this opportunity to thank every single volunteer who is working day in and day out to implement the policies and initiatives of the government. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was volunteers like these that acted as our trump card. The government recognises and appreciates their service," he said. (ANI)