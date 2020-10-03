If govt hasn't done anything wrong then media should be allowed to visit victim's village: Raut on Hathras incident
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that if the government has not done anything wrong then the media should be allowed to visit the victim's village in Hathras.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-10-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 15:52 IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that if the government has not done anything wrong then the media should be allowed to visit the victim's village in Hathras. "I don't know why the media was stopped. If the government has not done anything wrong then the media should be allowed to go there (Bulgaddhi village, Hathras) to bring out the facts and the atmosphere of suspicion will be removed," Sanjay Raut told the media.
Earlier in the day, the district administration finally allowed media to enter the village of the victim. Speaking to the media, Sadar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Prakash Meena said, "According to SIT their probe in the village is complete or partially complete. The restrictions on media inside the village have now been lifted. More than five media persons are not allowed to gather as Section 144 of CrPC is in place."
"Only the media is allowed right now. When orders come in to allow delegations, we will let everybody know. All allegations about phones of the family members being taken away or confining them in their homes are absolutely baseless," the SDM clarified. Since October 1 the media was not allowed to enter the village or meet the family members. Police personnel were also deployed at the entrance of Bulgaddhi village.
The 19-year-old Hathras victim died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said that the matter will be heard in the fast track court. (ANI)
