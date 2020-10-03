Left Menu
Development News Edition

If govt hasn't done anything wrong then media should be allowed to visit victim's village: Raut on Hathras incident

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that if the government has not done anything wrong then the media should be allowed to visit the victim's village in Hathras.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-10-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 15:52 IST
If govt hasn't done anything wrong then media should be allowed to visit victim's village: Raut on Hathras incident
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut speaking to media on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that if the government has not done anything wrong then the media should be allowed to visit the victim's village in Hathras. "I don't know why the media was stopped. If the government has not done anything wrong then the media should be allowed to go there (Bulgaddhi village, Hathras) to bring out the facts and the atmosphere of suspicion will be removed," Sanjay Raut told the media.

Earlier in the day, the district administration finally allowed media to enter the village of the victim. Speaking to the media, Sadar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Prakash Meena said, "According to SIT their probe in the village is complete or partially complete. The restrictions on media inside the village have now been lifted. More than five media persons are not allowed to gather as Section 144 of CrPC is in place."

"Only the media is allowed right now. When orders come in to allow delegations, we will let everybody know. All allegations about phones of the family members being taken away or confining them in their homes are absolutely baseless," the SDM clarified. Since October 1 the media was not allowed to enter the village or meet the family members. Police personnel were also deployed at the entrance of Bulgaddhi village.

The 19-year-old Hathras victim died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said that the matter will be heard in the fast track court. (ANI)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL is a tournament where talent meets opportunity, reckons Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has hailed the performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad players - Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad against the experienced Chennai Super Kings. SRH youngster Pri...

Tennis-German qualifier Daniel Altmaier ousts seventh seed Berrettini

German qualifier Daniel Altmaier, ranked 186th in the world, bundled out Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini from the French Open with a comprehensive 6-2 7-65 6-4 victory on Saturday. Making his debut at this years claycourt Grand Slam ...

Rugby-Laporte re-elected president of French Rugby

Bernard Laporte has been re-elected as president of the French Rugby Federation FFR for another four years after narrowly beating opposing candidate Florian Grill, the countrys governing body said on Saturday. The FFR said Laporte won 51.47...

Just hanging in: Karisma Kapoor channels weekend mood with stunning picture

Channelling her weekend mood, Karisma Kapoor on Saturday treated her fans to a glamorous picture as she sported a figure-hugging dress. Just hanging in, wrote the Raja Hindustani actor on Instagram as she soared the temperature while posing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020