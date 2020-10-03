Left Menu
Development News Edition

Local administration took decision to cremate Hathras victim's body: UP DGP

The decision to cremate the 19-year-old Hathras victim who died on Tuesday, a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped by four men, was taken by the local administration, said Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy on Saturday.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:24 IST
Local administration took decision to cremate Hathras victim's body: UP DGP
Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The decision to cremate the 19-year-old Hathras victim who died on Tuesday, a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped by four men, was taken by the local administration, said Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy on Saturday. Awasthy was commenting on the allegations that Uttar Pradesh Police forcibly cremated the victim without the consent of her family.

"I can't comment on it. The decision was taken at the local administration level," DGP HC Awasthy told ANI. Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi and DGP HC Awasthy met the family of victim.

"We met the family of the victim and assured them that stringent action will be taken against the guilty. SIT is investigating the case. Statements of the family members are being recorded," ACS Home Avnish said. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Mukul Wasnik and KC Venugopal went to meet the family of victim after getting permission from the administration.

Party leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters that they want justice for the victim and resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The UP government has formed an SIT to probe the Hathras incident and has said that the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. An uproar has erupted over the incident with the opposition also raising questions over the manner in which the last rites of the victim were performed. The police has said that consent of family was taken for cremation. (ANI)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Study focuses on genetic variants influencing left and right handedness

Researchers have identified 48 genetic variants that influence if a person is left-handed, right-handed, or ambidextrous -- in the largest study of its kind. The study findings have been published in the journal Nature Human BehaviourThe re...

Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'a case of hanging and death by suicide': AIIMS medical board

The AIIMS medical board has ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it a case of hanging and death by suicide, the premier institutes forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on Saturday. In its conclusive medico-leg...

Mumbai: 70-year-old woman murdered, case registered against unidentified individual

A 70-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Mulund area of Mumbai. The crime was committed on Friday night at the victims house in Mulund area. The deceased woman has been identified as Maruti Laxman Gawli.I found the blood-stained body of...

Nepal Prime Minister's advisers test positive for COVID-19

Three advisers to Nepals Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said on Saturday they had tested positive for COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 528 people in the country.Olis press, political and foreign affairs advisers told Reuters they ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020