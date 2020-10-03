Left Menu
Development News Edition

French peace call to Armenian and Azeri leaders falls on deaf ears

The Armenian foreign ministry said Armenia, as the guarantor of Nagorno-Karabakh's security, would take "all the necessary means and steps" to prevent what it called "mass atrocities" by the forces of Azerbaijan and its ally Turkey. Both those countries have repeatedly denied the involvement of Turkish forces, as well as assertions by Armenia, Russia and France that Syrian rebels are fighting on the Azeri side.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 21:02 IST
French peace call to Armenian and Azeri leaders falls on deaf ears
Azerbaijan said Armenia bore full responsibility for the new outbreak of the decades-old conflict, which threatens to drag in regional powers such as Russia and Turkey. Image Credit: ANI

Armenia said on Saturday it would use "all necessary means" to protect ethnic Armenians from attack by Azerbaijan, as the opposing sides pounded each other for the seventh day and the latest international peace call fell on deaf ears. Azerbaijan said Armenia bore full responsibility for the new outbreak of the decades-old conflict, which threatens to drag in regional powers such as Russia and Turkey.

The death toll rose to at least 230 in the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan that broke away from its control in the 1990s. A day after French President Emmanuel Macron phoned Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev with a new proposal for mediation, the rhetoric on both sides appeared if anything to be hardening.

"The president of Azerbaijan placed the entire responsibility on the leadership of Armenia for the break-off of negotiations and the armed confrontation," Aliyev's press service said in its summary of the call. Armenia's armed forces have so far held back from entering the war alongside those of Nagorno-Karabakh. But Pashinyan, in a televised address, portrayed the conflict as a national struggle and compared it to the country's war with Ottoman Turkey in the early 20th century.

"This is a new Sardarapat, and each of us should be ready to dedicate himself to one aim, the name of which is victory," he said. The Armenian foreign ministry said Armenia, as the guarantor of Nagorno-Karabakh's security, would take "all the necessary means and steps" to prevent what it called "mass atrocities" by the forces of Azerbaijan and its ally Turkey.

Both those countries have repeatedly denied the involvement of Turkish forces, as well as assertions by Armenia, Russia and France that Syrian rebels are fighting on the Azeri side. Azerbaijan hit back, saying ethnic Armenians from Syria, Lebanon, Russia, Georgia, Greece and the United Arab Emirates had been deployed or were on their way to operate as "foreign terrorist fighters" on the ethnic Armenian side.

Armenia says it was Azerbaijan that reopened the conflict by launching a major offensive on Sept. 27, while Baku says it was forced to respond to provocations by the other side. While Russia, the United States and France have called for an end to hostilities, Turkey has staunchly supported the Azeris and has repeated that what it calls Armenian "occupiers" must withdraw, rejecting "superficial" demands for a ceasefire.

The clashes are the worst since the 1990s when some 30,000 people were killed. They have raised international concern about stability in the South Caucasus, where pipelines carry Azeri oil and gas to world markets.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

8 charged in French cryptocurrency scheme to finance jihadis

Frances anti-terrorism prosecutors office said Saturday that eight people have been charged for their alleged involvement in a complex scheme financing Islamic extremists in Syria through the use of cryptocurrencies. Two suspects have been ...

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez signs new four-year deal

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has committed his long-term future to the club and signed a new four-year contract extension on Saturday. Since his arrival at Molineux in 2018, the Mexican has been deadly in front of goal, scoring 46 times in 1...

Expect to reach pre-COVID level passenger traffic by year-end: Civil aviation minister

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Saturday said domestic passenger traffic could reach the pre-COVID-19 level by the end of the current year. He said the daily domestic traffic has reached 1.76 lakh passengers from 30,000 passenger...

People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said peoples faith in the Sangh is constantly increasing because of the social work being done by the organisation. On the first day of his two-day visit to Jaipur, Bhagwat held discussions with RSS worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020