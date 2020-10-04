Haryana reports 1,188 new coronavirus cases

Haryana on Saturday reported 1,188 COVID-19 cases, 1,542 recoveries and 25 deaths, according to the State Health Department. The total cases in the state have reached to 1,32,576 with 1,18,258 recoveries, 1,450 deaths and 12,868 active cases.

India reported 79,476 new cases on Saturday taking the count of people infected with coronavirus to 64,73,545. The total count includes 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured, discharged, or migrated patients.

With 1,069 more deaths, the COVID-19 toll surpassed 1 lakh in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)