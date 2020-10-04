Left Menu
Punjab Police busts Khalistan Zindabad Force terror module, arrests two

Punjab Police on Sunday said that it has busted a terror module and arrested two terrorists of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 04-10-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 18:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Police on Sunday said that it has busted a terror module and arrested two terrorists of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). According to the police, the accused have been identified as Makhan Singh Gill, alias Amli and Davinder Singh, alias Happy. Both accused are residents of village Noorpur Jattan, Hoshiarpur district.

Police have seized two sophisticated arms and ammunition, including one MP5 sub-machine gun with two magazines and 30 live rounds and one 9 mm pistol with two magazines and 30 live rounds. Besides these, one white colour Etios car, four mobile phones and an internet dongle were also seized. Gill has been engaged in several criminal activities and as many as 7 cases had been registered against him.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department, DGP Punjab Dinkar Gupta said that during the preliminary investigations, Makhan disclosed that both of them were in touch with Harpreet Singh, a resident of Canada, who had instigated them to raise a terror module in Punjab to carry out terrorist killings. Gill has been a close associate of BKI chief Wadhawa Singh and Harpreet, a Canada based KZF operative and is a frequent visitor to Pakistan. He is also close aide of Pakistan based KZF chief Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta.

Makhan further disclosed that Ranjeet Singh has arranged arms and ammunition for them through his associates. "A couple of other foreign based terrorist handlers from Germany and the USA had also figured in the module, who were involved in transferring funds from abroad to Makhan through different money transfer services, including Western Union and other funding channels as well," DGP Gupta said.

"Makhan Singh was a hardcore pro-Khalistan terrorist who had been earlier arrested by Punjab Police for his involvement in smuggling in arms consignments into India and various terror related offences. He has been trained in Pakistan and he has earlier stayed in USA during 1980s and 1990s. He has been very closely associated with the Pakistan based Babbar Khalsa International chief, Wadhawa Singh Babbar and stayed with him in Pakistan for over 14 years" DGP added. A case has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, has been registered at PS Mahalpur, Hoshiarpur district. (ANI)

