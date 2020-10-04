Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras case: Situation heats up as political parties break barricades; police use force to control crowd

The situation in Hathras heated up as political parties which had come to meet the victim's family allegedly broke barricades and tried to take the law in their hands in the afternoon today.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-10-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 20:14 IST
Hathras case: Situation heats up as political parties break barricades; police use force to control crowd
Prem Prakash Meena, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Hathras Sadar. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The situation in Hathras heated up as political parties which had come to meet the victim's family allegedly broke barricades and tried to take the law in their hands in the afternoon today.

The incident took place around 2:30 pm when political parties gathered outside the village entrance and started protesting. Along with political parties, a large gathering of people in support of the accused also staged a protest.

UP police used mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd agitating outside the village. Around 300 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. While narrating the situation Prem Prakash Meena, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Hathras Sadar told ANI that despite making it clear that a delegation of not more than five people can be allowed inside, workers of Samajwadi Party and Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) started to push around and misbehave with lady constables.

"In the morning itself we made it clear that a delegation of not more than five people can be allowed inside because it's a small village and there could be a law and order situation. The delegation from Samajwadi Party and RLD came in. We led five members from each to get inside. But eventually, their workers started to push around and misbehave with lady constables," he said. He said that a circle officer (CO) got injured in the ruckus created by the party workers after they broke the barricading and pelted stones, and to disperse the crowd police had to use minor force.

"They broke the barricading open and pelted stones. One of our COs got injured. To disperse the crowd we had to use minor force. He was pushed to the ground. To disburse the crowd we had to use minor force," the SDM said. He continued, "Situation is totally under control. We are requesting everybody not to take law in their own hand. A delegation of five people is allowed and we are letting delegation inside the village one by one."

Jayant Chaudhary, leader of RLD met the family of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras today. Around 3 pm Bhim Army too staged a sit-in protest one km away from the village after their convoy was stopped by UP Police. Later party leader Chandrasekhar Azad was allowed to meet the family.

Police personnel on duty requested all to abide by the law. Earlier today, a Sarv Samaj meeting was organised at Hathras city's Vasant Bagh, were more than 500 people participated.

The meeting which began at 10 am continued for two hours, and later welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision of CBI probe into the alleged gang-rape case. Hathras case sparked enormous outrage with a series of protests being observed across the nation. The protest took over social media after a video of the alleged victim's body being burnt by the administration without the presence of family members.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed which restricts gathering of more than five people here at Hathras. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had on Saturday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case.

The 19-year-old woman from Hathras died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Coolest day of my life, says Korda, after Rafa beating

American qualifier Sebastian Korda described being schooled by his idol Rafa Nadal on the French Opens biggest stage on Sunday as the coolest moment of my life. The 20-year-old, ranked 213th in the world but clearly on his way higher, earne...

Concerned about Channel crossings, UK minister vows to toughen asylum rules

Britains interior minister pledged on Sunday to reform what she described as a broken asylum system and to stop people arriving through illegal routes from making endless legal claims to remain in our country. Home Secretary Priti Patel, wh...

Trump's COVID-19 condition improving, could return to White House tomorrow-doctors

President Donald Trumps condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, the doctors leading his treatment said on Sunday. That word came the day a...

Will support every demand of Hathras victim's family, says Samajwadi Party after meeting them

After a delegation of Samajwadi Party SP met the kin of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras, the party said that it will support all the demands of the family regarding the case. A delegation of SP reached Gholiya village on the instruc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020