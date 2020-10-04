Delhi: Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple to reopen from October 13
Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in East Delhi will reopen for visitors from October 13 after months of being closed due to Covid-19.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 21:56 IST
Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in East Delhi will reopen for visitors from October 13 after months of being closed due to Covid-19.
The visitors have to follow strict COVID-19 norms like mandatory use of face mask and thermal screening before entering the premises, the management of temple said.
The entry timing for the devotees is between 5 pm to 7 pm. Only musical fountain will remain open while the exhibition hall will remain closed. (ANI)
Also Read: ZEE5 announces next film based on Akshardham temple attack
- READ MORE ON:
- Akshardham Temple