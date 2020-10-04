Left Menu
Won't let anyone take law and order in their own hands in Haryana: CM Khattar

Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Haryana as part of his rally against the recently enacted farm laws, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that no one will be allowed to take law and order in their own hands in the state.

ANI | Karnal (Haryana) | Updated: 04-10-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 23:45 IST
Won't let anyone take law and order in their own hands in Haryana: CM Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Haryana as part of his rally against the recently enacted farm laws, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that no one will be allowed to take law and order in their own hands in the state. "The tendency of the Congress Party to lie and mislead people will not be allowed to continue and on one will be allowed to take law and order in their own hands in Haryana," the chief minister said on the sidelines of the "Progressive Farmers' Conference and Discussion on Agriculture Ordinance" event in Karnal.

Responding to a question by the media persons on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Haryana, Khattar said, "It seems that Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi doesn't have anything to do, so he looks for such work and visits places... Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Punjab; there is no programme for his arrival in Haryana." Taking a dig at Congress, the chief minister said: "Before this, they had protested regarding the 'Citizen Amendment Bill', the removal of Article-370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the 'Ram Janambhoomi' but no one was harmed. When nothing happened back then, nothing will happen even now."

"All of this is going to end very soon because people and farmers have now understood everything," he added. Khattar said that farmers are being misled but they will not fall prey to such tactics as the recently enacted farm laws will benefit the farmers.

Khattar stated that his ideology is to create such an environment in the state that a farmer does not need a Minimum support price (MSP) to sell. "The last government didn't buy food grains other than wheat and paddy at Minimum support price (MSP). Why has there been no MSP law till now. Our ideology is to make such an environment that a farmer does not need an MSP to sell," said Khattar while addressing 'Pragatisheel Kisaan Sammelan' in Karnal.

Meanwhile speaking in Sirsa Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said, "Rahul Gandhi does not understand the basics of agriculture and now he wants to hold protests on these three agricultural laws." The deputy CM said that the former Congress president does not even "understand the 'K' in the word 'Krishi'." and that the Congress has not taken any effective step in the direction of prosperity of farmers and to increase their income.

In regard to the upcoming Baroda by-election, Dushyant Chautala said that the state presidents of BJP and JJP are in coordination and soon a final decision will be taken. He said that his doors are always open for farmers. He is a farmer himself and that he is ready for any questions by the farmers. (ANI)

