BJP-TRS collusion behind Telangana governor's denying appointment to Congress: Dasoju Sravan

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Sunday alleged that Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) and is not giving an appointment to the Congress party delegation on the issue of Farm Laws. While talking to ANI, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan alleged that there is BJP-TRS collusion behind Soundararajan's denying appointment to Congress delegation but had a meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Raj Bhavan.

"It is not the Congress party but governor who is indulging in politics at Raj Bhavan. Senior Congress leader finds fault with Telangana Governor for her comments on Congress party's agitation over the issues connected to the 80 crore farmers'. When Congress party requested an appointment with governor to give a memorandum on farmers agitation against newly brought in farm bills (now acts), she refused citing having infected with COVID-19," said Dasoju Sravan. "Congress party clearly mentioned that the delegation would consist just two or three senior Congresspersons and if the governor is not ready to receive memorandum, we will at least present it to her public relations officer or liaison officer. She refused even then and did not even permit to leave the memorandum at Raj Bhavan entrance. In spite of it, Congress leaders did not utter a word against her. But it is highly condemnable that Governor Tamilisai has termed our agitation and struggle for saving Indian farmers as a political drama," he added.

The AICC spokesperson said that it is "uncharitable" on the part of governor Tamilisai Soundararajan that she termed our concern towards farmers as political drama and denied permission citing coronavirus. "But at the same time, she has given permission to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, to visit Raj Bhavan and felicitate her husband Mr Soundararajan, who received Dronacharya Award. Even Congress party is happy about Soundararajan's accomplishment but why did not Governor think of COVID-19, while meeting Chief Minister Rao? Moreover, not even basic precautions were taken when photoshoot took place with KCR' at Raj Bhavan. Governor should realise that it is not Congress but she is indulging in politics at Raj Bhavan," he added.

Sravan further said that governor Tamilisai Soundararajan "denying appointment" to Congress party on an important issue affecting crores of farmers but meeting with Chief Minister Rao for a "personal program, proves BJP-TRS collusion". "We respect Tamilisai as a woman leader and doctor and welcome several of her initiatives. She should also reciprocate the goodwill." He said.

Earlier in the day, Dasoju Sravan also dashed off an open letter to Governor Tamilisai urging her not to turn Telangana Raj Bhavan into a political 'adda' by showing favouritism towards ruling TRS and unleashing vendetta politics against opposition Congress party. (ANI)