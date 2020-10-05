Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 women held for stealing mobile phones, cameras from shop in Indore

Indore police on Sunday arrested 11 women for allegedly stealing mobile phones, cameras and other items from a shop in the city under the limits of Mahatma Gandhi Marg Road police station.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-10-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 03:29 IST
11 women held for stealing mobile phones, cameras from shop in Indore
RK Chaturvedi, SHO Mahatma Gandhi Marg Road police station. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indore police on Sunday arrested 11 women for allegedly stealing mobile phones, cameras and other items from a shop in the city under the limits of Mahatma Gandhi Marg Road police station. "On Sunday morning, we had received a complaint from the owner of Kalka Photo Studio situated at the fruit market, Nandlalpura in Indore. In his complaint, the owner has alleged that items like camera, lights, mobile, pen drives and other expensive items have been stolen from his shop. The owner in his complaint stated that items worth Rs 4.5 lakh have been stolen," RK Chaturvedi, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahatma Gandhi Marg Road police station told ANI.

"We got information that some 10-11 women were fighting over the distribution of electronics items among themselves. We formed a team and arrested them. We recovered stolen items from their possession. When enquired, they accepted the crime," he added. They were arrested and were produced before the court. They are now being sent to jail, SHO said. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian Embassy in Madagascar to go solar on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-La Liga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in La Liga CAN COURTOIS SAVES HAND MADRID ANOTHER TITLEIt is often said that league titles are won by defences but in the case of Real Madrid, the phrase could be boiled down to the goalkeeper, namely a Thiba...

COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed hospital call for prayers as President is being treated

By Reena Bhardwaj A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the hospital but also sho...

Congress to hold Satyagraha at Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar statues across country to demand justice for Hathras victim

Taking the battle to next level, Congress Party will be holding a silent sit-in at the state and district level across the country as part of the partys protest demanding justice for the victim and her family in Hathras incident. Congress G...

COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed hospital call for prayers as President is being treated

By Reena Bhardwaj A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the hospital but also sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020