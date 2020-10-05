Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not a single case of COVID-19 at old age home in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Not a single case of COVID-19 has been reported at Mahadevi Tai Mahila Vidya Vardhaka Sangha old age home in Kalaburagi of Karnataka, an official of old age home said on Sunday.

ANI | Kalaburagi (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-10-2020 06:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 06:51 IST
Not a single case of COVID-19 at old age home in Karnataka's Kalaburagi
Residents at old age home in Kalaburagi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Not a single case of COVID-19 has been reported at Mahadevi Tai Mahila Vidya Vardhaka Sangha old age home in Kalaburagi of Karnataka, an official of old age home said on Sunday. While talking to ANI, Neelambika the superintendent of the old age home said that the administration of the old age home is taking care of its residents.

"We are running this old age home for the past 25 years. There are 30 people and all of them are over 60 years of age. We have given them masks and santisers. We are not allowing people from outsiders. We are taking care of them and are always available for them," said Neelambika. "We regularly call doctors to do their health checkup. There is no COVID-19 patients here," she added.

Basum, a resident of Mahadevi Tai Mahila Vidya Vardhaka Sangha old age home said, "Doctors visit regularly here. The staff of the old age home is taking care of us. We do not fear from coronavirus. We are taking all precautions." Karnataka on Sunday reported 10,145 new COVID-19 cases, 7,287 discharges and 67 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,40,661 including 5,15,782 discharges and 9,286 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,15,574, said State Health Department. (ANI)

Also Read: UN report on presence of ISIS terrorists in Kerala, Karnataka incorrect: Govt in LS

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

UK's vaccine task force head says vaccinating all of UK 'not going to happen' -FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Welfare system ready for surge in jobless claims, insists Coffey httpson.ft.com3jzoHRt - Comp...

Fujitsu still investigating causes of Tokyo stock bourse outage, says CEO

Fujitsu Ltd, the developer of the Tokyo Stock Exchanges trading system, is still investigating causes of the bourses worse-ever outage last week, the companys chief executive said on Monday.We will make utmost efforts to find the causes and...

New Zealand's Ardern lifts coronavirus restrictions in Auckland

Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealands largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday as she expressed confidence a second wave of COVID-19 infections in Auckland has been almost eliminated. The city w...

Biden campaign aims to keep focus on COVID-19 response as Trump is treated in hospital

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Bidens campaign strove on Sunday to keep its focus on the nations response to the coronavirus pandemic, as President Donald Trump received treatment for COVID-19 at a military hospital. Biden, who shared ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020