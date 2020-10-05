Agriculture reform Acts guarantee of 'happiness in eyes and prosperity in life'

Union Minister Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that Agriculture based India has moved forward on the path of farmer welfare centric nation where farmers get respect for their hard work and fair price for their produce. He was addressing farmers during "KisanChaupal" at Village Lodhipur in Moradabad (U.P.). Shri Naqvi said that the Government's commitment to double the income of the farmers has "quadrupled the worries of brokers and middlemen".

Shri Naqvi said that the agriculture reform Acts of the Government are the guarantee of "happiness in eyes and prosperity in life" of crores of the farmers of the country. These Acts will ensure economic empowerment of the farmers by providing them freedom from the clutches of middlemen.

Shri Naqvi said that the Government is committed to the prosperity of the farmers. Agriculture reform Acts are a historic step towards prosperity and empowerment of the farmers. As Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act have been passed, now the farmers will get new opportunities to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. This will give the agriculture sector the benefit of modern technology and the farmers will be empowered. The minimum support price and government procurement will remain in place.

These Acts will give freedom to farmers for storage and sale of their crops and free them from the clutches of middlemen. Farmers will be liberated from legal restrictions. Farmers will not be compelled to sell their produce to the licensed traders in mandis anymore. Farmers will also get freedom from the tax of government mandis. The farmers will get their payments within 3 days. The dream of "One Nation, One Market" will be fulfilled.

Shri Naqvi said that Prime Minister is committed to the welfare of villages and farmers of the country. Farmers' rights will be protected by the Government at any cost. Under the "Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi" in the government, more than Rs 92,000 crore has been given to the farmers so far.

Shri Naqvi said that the Shri Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that the system of MSP will continue as before, across the country, and no change will be made. Not only this, the MSP of many crops has been increased. MSP of wheat has been increased to Rs 1975 per quintal; Barley Rs 1600; Gram Rs 5100; MasurRs 5100, Rapeseed & Mustard Rs 4650 and Safflower Rs 5327 per quintal.

Shri Naqvi said that during the UPA in 2009-10, the agriculture budget was Rs 12,000 crore, which is raised to Rs 1.34 lakh crore by Government; Soil Health Cards have been given to more than 22 crore farmers; Fasal BimaYojna has benefitted about 8 crore farmers; Rs. 6,850 crore is being spent on 10,000 new Farmers Production Organisations by the government; Rs. 1 Lakh Crore announced for Agriculture Sector under Aatm Nirbhar Package; provision of Rs 15 lakh crore for farmer's loan against earlier Rs 8 lakh crore; under the "Prime Minister Kisan Maan-Dhan", there is the provision of minimum Rs 3,000 / month pension to farmers after attaining the age of 60 years; talking about the payment of MSP, the government has paid Rs 7 lakh crore to the farmers in 6 years, which is double that of the UPA government.

Speaking on Contract Farming, Shri Naqvi said that fact is that the farmers will have all the freedom to decide the price of their products and if a farmer is not satisfied by the contract, he can cancel the contract. The agriculture reform Acts give a 100 per cent guarantee to protect farmers' interests.

(With Inputs from PIB)