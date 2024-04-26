Government ignoring farmers amid natural calamities: Kishan Reddy

Dubbing the Congress as "Italy Congress", Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Friday alleged that the grand old party is following a "divide and rule" policy since independence. Addressing a press conference here, Reddy alleged that the present Congress is the ''transformation of Jinnah's Muslim League".

''After independence, the Nehru family which occupied the chair by ignoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been following divide and rule policy. It is apt to call it Italy Congress. Bharat is apt for our party.

''We were born for India and will die for India. You ( Congress) were born for Italy and are dying for Italy," the union minister said, mocking the grand old party.

The Congress party tried to make AICC former president Sonia Gandhi as the Prime Minister of the country and it was the BJP that had prevented it, he claimed.

Reddy said no one believes the Congress when it propagates that the BJP will abolish reservations if it comes back to power.

The BJP leader alleged that backward classes in the state are facing injustice as the Congress is extending reservations to Muslims by including them in the BC quota. He said he wanted to ask the Congress about the basis of the "Muslim reservations" being implemented in the state.

In a broadside, he alleged that Congress is the party that had implemented "Jinnah's constitution" in Jammu and Kashmir for 73 years and that it was the Article 370 that had ''killed 42,000 people'' there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)