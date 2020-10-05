Left Menu
Development News Edition

I have complete trust in PM Modi, Nitish Kumar did not fulfill expectations of people of Bihar: Chirag Paswan

Expressing "complete trust" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has not been able to fulfil expectations of people of Bihar and said the spirit of "double engine ki sarkar" should be followed correctly to implement the vision on the ground.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:59 IST
I have complete trust in PM Modi, Nitish Kumar did not fulfill expectations of people of Bihar: Chirag Paswan
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing "complete trust" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has not been able to fulfil expectations of people of Bihar and said the spirit of "double engine ki sarkar" should be followed correctly to implement the vision on the ground. "I have complete trust in PM Narendra Modiji. The spirit with which the Prime Minister mentioned 'double-engine ki sarkar' (double-engine government), if it is followed correctly, then his vision can be implemented on the ground," Chirag Paswan told ANI.

Chirag Paswan also said LJP will not form an alliance with the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) after the Bihar elections. "We have never done a post-poll alliance. We have always been into the pre-poll alliance," he told ANI.

He said the benefits of development schemes have not reached the grassroots under Nitish Kumar. "We had many expectations from the present Bihar CM, but he hasn't fared well on those counts. Today, it's a matter of concern for me what is the Bihar CM's idea of development. The benefits of schemes haven't reached the grassroots," Chirag Paswan said.

Asked if he is taking a political risk by not being part of NDA in Bihar, the LJP leader said "we have spent many years in our comfort zone" and someone has to take the risk in order to bring Bihar on the top. "If I had to choose an easier path, I would have joined the 'gathbandhan', but I choose the difficult path to give Bihar its due and bring back the state's lost pride," he said.

On being asked if he will gather votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the younger Paswan said "Nobody has to ask for votes in his name. I believe in him." He further said that he is not upset with any particular person but he has always been worried about the state.

"The way developmental work should take place in Bihar, people go out of Bihar in search of jobs. This system has been continuing for so many years. We had many expectations from the Chief Minister but if you see his tenure from 2005 to 2020, he did not fulfil the expectations during this period," Chirag Paswan said. "I have been working on the Bihar First, Bihari First document, which has been prepared by LJP. I have prepared this after getting inspired by PM Modi. I have always insisted that this vision document should be incorporated (in the plan of governance). Why don't we get opportunities within our state itself? People have to go out for studies and jobs. I came to politics with this vision," he added.

The LJP on Sunday decided not to contest the Bihar assembly elections with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of the coalition. The LJP will not contest which are being contested by the BJP but will fight from those being contested by JD-U. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills self over domestic dispute in UP's Greater Noida

A man allegedly shot himself dead in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Monday over a domestic dispute, police said. The incident took place in Bisahda village and the deceased has been identified as Vikram Pratap Singh alias Vicky, son of for...

Ex-PM Sharif, daughter face sedition charges for criticising Pakistani military

Pakistani police filed sedition charges on Monday against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and dozens of his party leaders over comments he made criticising the interference of the military in national politics....

US, Australia, India, Japan to discuss China's growing power

Foreign ministers from four Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad group are gathering in Tokyo on Tuesday for talks that Japan hopes will increase their involvement in a regional initiative called Free and Open Indo-Pacific aimed at counte...

India Inc's foreign borrowings drop 47 pc to USD 1.75 bn in Aug'20

India Incs foreign borrowings fell by over 47 per cent in August this year to USD 1.75 billion, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Monday. The domestic companies had borrowed a total of USD 3.32 billion from overseas markets in August 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020