Left Menu
Development News Edition

CISF arrests two foreign passengers with fake travelling documents at IGI Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force surveillance and intelligence staff of the Indira Gandhi International Airport nabbed two foreign passengers with fake travelling documents, said the force on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:59 IST
CISF arrests two foreign passengers with fake travelling documents at IGI Airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force surveillance and intelligence staff of the Indira Gandhi International Airport nabbed two foreign passengers with fake travelling documents, said the force on Monday. On Sunday, the CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI Airport "noticed suspicious activities" of two passengers (male and female) who were roaming in the check-in area of terminal-3. They were intercepted and enquired by CISF surveillance staff.

On enquiry, it came to light that they had already checked-in for London by a flight in the name of Edwing Loic Romaric Chicot and Geraldine Kalise Amiel, the CISF said in a statement. "On checking of their travelling documents, their passports and boarding passes were noticed with pre-affixed departure immigration stamp, which appeared to be fake. They were taken to the random checking point for thorough checking," the statement added.

Two boarding passes of the same flight in the name of Calvin Blaise Takougang Nintidem and Adagba Emeliine Obodji were recovered from their possession, which was found to be fake when verified from the concerned airline. The foreign nationals were handed over to Delhi Police along-with recovered fake documents for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Paris on maximum virus alert, closing bars, not restaurants

French authorities placed the Paris region on maximum virus alert on Monday, banning festive gatherings and requiring all bars to close but allowing restaurants to remain open, as numbers of infections increased rapidly. Paris police prefec...

HUA ministry joins hands with Swiggy to take businesses of street food vendors online

People in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Indore, and Varanasi will soon be able to have food from street vendors delivered at their doorsteps as the Centre has joined hands with food aggregator Swiggy to take these small businesses online. Acco...

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT 1538 KLUIVERT SEALS LEIPZIG LOAN SWITCHAS Roma winger Justin Kluivert has completed a season-long loan move to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. 1...

Govt procures over 8 lakh tonnes paddy at MSP in last 9 days

The Centre on Monday said procurement of kharif paddy has been going on smoothly and over 8 lakh tonnes has been purchased at minimum support price MSP by paying Rs 1,511.13 crore to farmers in last nine days. Pulses and cotton are also bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020