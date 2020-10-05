Lockdown, trend of working from home hit Mumbai dabbawalas

Though Maharashtra has started easing COVID-19 restrictions, Mumbai's dabbawalas continue to face problems as many employees work from home. Restaurants, bars and cafes in Mumbai have opened after a gap of almost six months, but only 50 per cent dine-in capacity has been allowed. Dabbawalas have been hit by the introduction of the work from home concept.

"We have been out of work for the last six months and because of the lockdown, we haven't been able to get our salary as well. We had to take loans from other people to run the household. We've started local services since last month but can only make a meager income of about Rs 4,000," a worker told ANI. "Nothing like this has ever happened before. People working from home have also caused many problems for us as well and till the time people work from home, we would continue to struggle," he added.

Vishnu Kaldoke, spokesperson Dabbawalas Association told ANI, "The concept of work from home has affected us (Dabbawalas) a lot. Though the govt has given us some relief by announcing that Dabbawalas can travel by local trains, it's a mere announcement." He said, "We are confused about where to go to get the QR code, as we are not allowed to travel in local trains for food supplies because we are yet to get a QR code for travel."

Kaldoke pointed out that many Dabbawalas have a basic phone but this QR code facility is available only on Android phones. "We request the government to allow us to travel on our IDs as all Dabbawalas have our personal IDs too. I assure that we are taking all precautions while delivering lunch boxes," the spokesperson said. The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 till October 31.

However, hotels, food courts, restaurants, and bars will be allowed to operate with effect from October 5 with a capacity not exceeding 50 per cent or as may be prescribed by the local authorities. The government also allowed Dabbawalas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the local trains after procuring the QR codes from the office of the commissioner of police, Mumbai. (ANI)