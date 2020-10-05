Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahadayi river issue: Goa govt to file contempt petition in SC against Karnataka

The Goa government will file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for "diverting" Mahadayi river water, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 05-10-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 23:19 IST
Mahadayi river issue: Goa govt to file contempt petition in SC against Karnataka
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Image Credit: ANI

The Goa government will file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for "diverting" Mahadayi river water, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday. He said that this contempt petition is, in addition to an earlier contempt filed in the apex court in the month of August 2018, when Karnataka had engaged in a similar "mischief".

"From 2002 till 2020, the Mahadayi water dispute is going on between Goa, State of Karnataka and Maharashtra. In 2006-07, the Congress government gave permission to construct Virdi dam. I have raised the issue of salinity in the river. After the salinity study, we will get to know about the water problem," Sawant said. "Karnataka was saying that the water is being wasted. I have convinced them that this water is not getting wasted. We are filing a contempt petition against Karnataka for the diversion of water. It will be filed within two days," he said.

BJP is the ruling party in both Goa and Karnataka. According to Goa Chief Minister, the Mahadayi water dispute between three co-basins in Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra occurred in 2002 when the coastal state made a formal complaint with the Ministry of Water Resources, Union of India and requested for setting up of a Tribunal under the "Interstate River Water Disputes Act 1956" as Karnataka had planned schemes to "divert 7.56 TMC of Mahadayi Water on Malaprabha Basin for alleged drinking water needs of Hubli Dharwad twin cities and enroute villages".

Sawant said that he met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar over the issue. "At our request and consistent follow-up, the Jal Shakti Ministry has appointed the National Institute of Hydrology to study and assess the salinity in Mahadayi basin. This will help the State in its cause," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 could spread by airborne transmission - CDC

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC in an updated guidance on Monday said COVID-19 can spread through airborne transmission, a month after it took down a similar warning.It said some people could get infected by exposure to ...

France's daily COVID-19 cases slow, but hospitalisations spike

France reported a marked slowing in new daily COVID-19 cases on Monday but the number of people hospitalised for the disease shot up by more than 300 for the first time since Apr. 12, when the country was in the middle of a lockdown.Among t...

Good response to mass movement against coronavirus in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the recently launched mass movement against coronavirus has received a good response from the people of the state. He said the impact of the mass movement, which was launched on October 2...

COVID SCIENCE-Breathing with face mask does not alter oxygen level; virus can last 9 hours on skin

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Breathing with face masks does not affect the lungs The a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020