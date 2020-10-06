IFFCO, Prasar Bharati sign MoU to promote new agri technology and innovations

World's biggest fertiliser cooperative, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) and Prasar Bharati on Monday signed an MoU to broadcast and promote new agriculture technology and innovations. The agreement was signed at a program organised in Prthivi Bhavan, New Delhi.

According to the agreement, DD Kisan will broadcast various innovative techniques being adopted in the agriculture field in easy language through 30 minutes program series for the benefit of farmers.

To make the farmers Atmanirbhar (Self-dependent) it is necessary that these new agriculture techniques and their implementation should be explained to the farmers. This MoU will help in achieving this objective. IFFCO's innovations will be shared with farmers in easy language through DD Kisan in approximate 25 episodes.

Dr U S Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO, said that IFFCO has prepared alternative of Urea which is Nanotechnology-based and will help farmers. He said that it is a matter of joy that the innovations which can benefit farmers immensely will now be broadcasted on DD Kisan. It will also help to achieve the target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India K. Vijay Raghavan started this initiative as a historic step for the betterment of farmers.

IFFCO has innovative technology for the farmers and Doordarshan has a vast network across the country. The vast network of DD will help in explaining agriculture innovations to the farmers in easy language which will help them immensely.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati called this a matter of pride. He said that through this medium the information will be shared with the farmers in an easy language. These programs will also be broadcast through a digital medium so that the young farmers can benefit from the initiative.

Doordarshan Director General Mayank Agarwal said that the agreement will help to promote the innovations of scientists done in the lab and the experiment conducted by farmers in the field which will help the young farmers.

(With Inputs from PIB)