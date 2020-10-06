Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt reviving vermicompost culture to produce organic vegetables in Kashmir

The Central government is trying to revive the vermicompost culture to produce organic vegetables in Kashmir, in a bid to educate farmers and produce quality and cost-effective yield.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:53 IST
Govt reviving vermicompost culture to produce organic vegetables in Kashmir
Dr Rizwan, Assistant Professor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Scientists and Technology speaking to ANI. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government is trying to revive the vermicompost culture to produce organic vegetables in Kashmir, in a bid to educate farmers and produce quality and cost-effective yield. "With the help of these low-cost vermicompost units, farmers can adopt this system in agricultural lands and produce good quantities of organic vegetables, which is the need of the hour. We all know that any fertiliser or pesticides are harmful to our health," said Dr Rizwan, Assistant Professor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Scientists and Technology (SKUAST).

Dr Rizan said that even the World Health Organisation (WHO) is also recommending farmers to focus on the cultivation of organic vegetables. He said scientists at the university are working hard to spread awareness among farmers about the importance and benefits of vermicompost culture.

Nissar Ahmad, a local farmer lauded the university staff for training them on ways to produce vegetables using vermicompost. "Using vermicompost better quality vegetables are produced. All the staff members here are helping us. They also give us technical knowledge. It is well known that vegetable produced from vermicompost is of far superior quality, and also good for our health," said Nissar Ahmad, a local farmer.

Mohamad Farooq, the field in charge, said that he along with other SKUAST staff members educate farmers on the benefit of organic farming. "We train these farmers for two or three weeks. We teach them about the benefits of organic vegetables and its health benefits and also about the vermicompost culture that we are trying to create," said Farooq. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

BJP releases first list for Bihar polls, names 27 candidates

The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of 27 candidates for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls, starting from October 28. The names include international shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui constituency and former MP Hari Manjhi from Bo...

Scindia loyalists dominate BJP list for MP assembly bypolls

The BJP on Tuesday declared its much-awaited list for the crucial assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, fielding all loyalists of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, including six Congress ministers, who quit with him to join the saff...

RLD approaches NHRC for fair probe in Hathras case, seeks probe into lathicharge on Jayant Chaudhary

By Sushil Batra Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD approached the National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Tuesday seeking a probe into the lathi-charge on its leader Jayant Chaudhary in Hathras and sought a fair investigation in the Hathras case.RLD ge...

Drive, skate, vote: Vuitton closes Paris Fashion Week with slogans

French luxury label Louis Vuitton on Tuesday showed off its latest collection on the last day of Paris Fashion Week, featuring slogans splashed onto tops and dresses in pop colours - and which included a sweater stating Vote. The look was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020