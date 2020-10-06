Bulgadhi village sanitised as many people visited it after Hathras incident

Bulgadhi village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh was sanitised after multiple visits by various organisations and political leaders following the alleged gangrape as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Mayor of Hathras Ashish Sharma also distributed the masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the village.

He said there is a huge gathering of people from media and police, due to which the fear of spreading of corona also remains. "We have sanitised the village and distributed mask in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as people from various organisations are visiting the village after the incident. We have also spread awareness among people about the COVID-19 and requested them to maintain peace in the area," Sharma told ANI.

Earlier in the day, a joint delegation of Left-wing parties after visiting the Hathras victim's family raised the demand for Supreme Court-monitored independent judicial inquiry and also requested the Uttar Pradesh government to not try to divert from the principal issue. The 19-year-old Hathras woman succumbed to brutal assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital last month. The post-mortem report said that the victim suffered a fracture of "cervical vertebra".

Amid enormous outrage by the opposition parties and civil society since the teen's death on September 29, social media too erupted in protests after a video, purportedly showing the administration cremating the body without the presence of family members, went viral. (ANI)