With spike of over 72 thousand cases, India's COVID-19 count reaches 67,57,132

With a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday reached 67,57,132, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the count includes 9,07,883 active cases, and 57,44,694 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

With 986 deaths, the toll due to the disease in the country now stands at 1,04,555. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,47,468 active cases, 11,79,726 cured and discharged cases, and 38,717 deaths.

Karnataka with 1,15,170 active cases is the next on the list. While 5,33,074 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 9,461 lives so far. Kerala, with 87,823 active cases, is also severely affected. However, 1,54,092 patients have been cured in the State and 884 people have died due to COVID-19.

In Andhra Pradesh, there are 50,776 active cases while 6,72,479 patients have been cured of the disease. Moreover, 6,052 people have succumbed to the virus in the State. As many as 2,66,935 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged in the national capital, which has reported 5,581 deaths so far. Delhi currently has 22,720 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,22,71,654 samples have been tested up to October 6 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 11,99,857 samples were tested on Tuesday.