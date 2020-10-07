Left Menu
Two die in car-truck collision near Lajpat Nagar in Delhi

Two people died after a car and a truck collided near Lajpat Nagar here in the wee hours on Wednesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 11:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two people died after a car and a truck collided near Lajpat Nagar here in the wee hours on Wednesday morning. According to an official statement from the police, Lajpat Nagar Police Station received a call at 3:50 am earlier today.

"On the spot (T Point, under flyover opposite Lal Sai Market Ring Road), an accident took place between a Honda City car and a truck having loaded containers on it. The car with two persons inside was badly crushed under the container," the statement read. "Two private big hydra cranes, one JCB and two small cranes from the traffic unit were called on the spot. The container filled with rice bags was removed from the car with the help of cranes and JCB," the statement said.

Ambulances, fire brigade, and a crime team were also called on the spot. Identified as Ankit Malhotra and Ranjan Kalra, the two were declared dead upon reaching the hospital. The deceased ran an event management firm in Delhi and were on their way to the airport to catch a flight. (ANI)

