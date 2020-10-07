Three injured as fire breaks out at petrol pump in Bhubaneswar
Three persons were injured after a fire broke out at a petrol pump near Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:48 IST
As per Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, three persons have been injured and six fire tenders are present at the spot to douse flames.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)