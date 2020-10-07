Defamation case: Bombay HC asks if Payal Ghosh wishes to withdraw statement against Richa Chadha

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked actor Payal Ghosh whether she wished to withdraw her statement against actor Richa Chadha, over which a defamation suit was filed against Ghosh. A single-judge bench of Justice AK Menon asked Payal Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute if his client wished to withdraw her statements against Richa Chadha. Satpute was asked to take instructions from Payal Ghosh on the matter.

The matter is slated to be taken up again by the High Court later today. The court was hearing a defamation suit filed by Chadha against Ghosh, Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd, critic Kamaal R Khan, and others for allegedly defaming her in the alleged rape case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap by Ghosh.

Chadha has filed the suit over recording, displaying and sharing an interview by Ghosh in connection with her charges against the well-known filmmaker. She has alleged that the acts have resulted in "tarninshing her reputation" and "subjected her to immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunities and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony."

She is, therefore, seeking Rs 1.10 crores in damages collectively from the defendants. Meanwhile, Kashyap has vehemently denied any such incident as alleged by Payal Ghosh and sought severe action against the actress for "misusing" the criminal justice system, his lawyer had said last week.

Ghosh had last month filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap accusing him of sexually assaulting her. Kashyap had later appeared before the Versova police station in Mumbai for questioning in the matter. (ANI)