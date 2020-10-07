Left Menu
Pollution watchdog CPCB writes to Delhi chief secretary seeking action against major polluting sources

Pollution watchdog Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has written to the Delhi Chief Secretary about air pollution seeking immediate action on major polluting sources in Delhi as winter approaches.

Updated: 07-10-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 18:40 IST
A file photo of the India Gate. . Image Credit: ANI

Pollution watchdog Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has written to the Delhi Chief Secretary about air pollution seeking immediate action on major polluting sources in Delhi as winter approaches.

In the letter dated October 6, CPCB specifically alerted the "need for rigorous monitoring of compliances and appropriate corrective actions." For reviewing the ground scenario, CPCB deployed teams on the field from September 15 to September 21.

The letter points out that 280 lakh tonne legacy waste lying unsecure, across three major landfill sites in Delhi. Importantly winter action plan is still not submitted by the Delhi government along with no submission of action plan for Wazirpur hotspot. Also targets for greening and paving find no mention.

In addition to industrial emission and traffic congestion, the letter also mentions continuous garbage burning/open burning. The letter puts emphasis on C&D activities and open dumping of waste/garbage which are a major concern in most areas therefore, special efforts are needed, the letter stated.

It is to further highlight that some tasks to curb air pollution in Delhi have been accomplished but more needs to be done, as can be seen from the attached ground feedback. Attention towards social media complaints portal created by CPCB was requested for "expeditious actions" that would help in resolving air pollution hazards, the letter stated.

However, Gopal Rai, environment minister, Delhi told ANI, "We are yet to receive the letter. We will take immediate action. The CM conducted a meeting recently and it was conveyed to the respective depts to take immediate action. We have also formed an action plan." (ANI)

