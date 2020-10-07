Cabinet gives nod to Memorandum of Cooperation in cybersecurity with Japan

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for signing a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in the field of cybersecurity between India and Japan. An official release said MoC will enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest which include capacity building in the area of cyberspace, protection of critical infrastructure, cooperation in emerging technologies, sharing information on cybersecurity threats/incidents and malicious cyber activities, as well as best practices to counter them.

It also includes developing joint mechanisms for practical cooperation to mitigate cyber threats to the security of Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure. The release said that India and Japan are committed to an open, interoperable, free, fair, secure and reliable cyberspace environment and to promote the Internet as an engine of innovation, economic growth, and trade and commerce that would be consistent with their respective domestic laws and international obligations and with their wide-ranging strategic partnership. (ANI)