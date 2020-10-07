Left Menu
Contractors not following all work order specifications: Nienu

The NLA Committee on Government Assurance has requested the contractors to clean the city roads in Dimapur and Kohima with blowers as a Christmas gift to the people of the state before the start of the festive season.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chairman of Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) Committee on Government Assurance, Kuzholuzo Nienu on Wednesday said that condition of some roads in the state was bad as contractors were "not following all specifications of the work order." He also said that bad road condition of the roads in the state was also due to loose soil condition and inferior quality stones. "If you want me to spell out the bitter truth it is because of our national workers taxes and demands from all quarters that the contractors are unable to follow all the specifications of the work order as they have to share with everybody," he said.

Nienu said this while replying to queries on the bad road condition in the state during the Committee's spot verification of Kohima city road work progress. Kisama to Mhonkhola there are some major damages in the road, while Mohonkhola to Naga Hospital Colony road is very good but again from Hospital to Mhacha Ki below KMC Gate there are major damages mainly because of the loose soil conditions, he said.

Therefore, the Committee has advised the contractor to carry out major repair works in the damaged portions. The NLA Committee on Government Assurance has requested the contractors to clean the city roads in Dimapur and Kohima with blowers as a Christmas gift to the people of the state before the start of the festive season.

