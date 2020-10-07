Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM's link with gold smuggling cases proved with ED charge sheet: BJP state president

BJP state president K Surendran on Wednesday alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's link with the "gold smuggling syndicate" has been proved after Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted its charge sheet in the case.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 23:12 IST
Kerala CM's link with gold smuggling cases proved with ED charge sheet: BJP state president
BJP state president K Surendran. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP state president K Surendran on Wednesday alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's link with the "gold smuggling syndicate" has been proved after Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted its charge sheet in the case. "The accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh clarified in her statement to ED that Chief Minister knew about her appointment in the space park. It is shocking that she had seen Sivasankar many times, and five or six times in presence of Chief Minister," Surendran said.

This comes after The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday submitted a chargesheet in connection with the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case in a special (PMLA) court in Kochi and submitted that the role of M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, needs to be thoroughly investigated. In its chargesheet, the ED said that Vijayan was aware of the appointment of the second accused Swapna Suresh in the Space Park of the Kerala IT department. However, Vijayan during his press meets had repeatedly denied it.

Following the submission of the ED charge sheet, Pinarayi Vijayan drew sharp criticism from the opposition. Surendran said that the Chief Minister's claims at the press conferences were a blatant lie. "He had said he didn't know about the appointment but now he stands exposed," Surendran added.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran, said that the chief minister's claim about not knowing about the appointment of Swapna, in Space Park, has now been flattened. "The ED charge sheet filed today states that the appointment was made with the full knowledge of the Chief Minister. Chief Minister had responded to the controversy by saying that his office was not a hiding place for criminals. But the statement given by the Swapna to ED is contrary to his statement. The Chief Minister should be prepared to explain the truth to the people," he said.

He alleged that the investigation of the case registered by the Kerala Police against Swapna Suresh has not reached anywhere. "Is this due to the intervention of the Chief Minister? There is no doubt that big sharks can be caught if gold smuggling and Life Mission cases are properly investigated. However, interventions are being made at the highest level to thwart the probe. That is why despite long investigations, the investigating agencies have not been able to find strong evidence against the accused, " Mullappally said. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad police orders probe into allegations against one of its SHOs

The Ghaziabad police has ordered a probe into the allegations that an SHO had threatened to kill a former DySP of the district and molested a woman complainant in his office. Ghaziabads Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani ord...

Delhi HC seeks EC's reply on Azad's plea seeking time reduction to invite objection to his party

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Election Commission EC on a petition filed by Bhim Army Chief, Chandra Shekhar Azad seeking a direction to the EC to reduce the time for inviting objections to his political party Azad Sa...

Assam govt to bring ordinance to accord Bodo as associate official language

The Assam government on Wednesday decided to bring in an ordinance to accord Bodo as an associate official language of the state. At a meeting in of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal this evening, a number of de...

4.1-feet bell for Ram temple reaches Ayodhya from Tamil Nadu

A Ram Rath Yatra, which started from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu on September 17, reached Ayodhya on Wednesday and brought a 4.1 feet bell with Jai Sri Ram embossed on it for Ram Temple. We are very pleased with the fact that after so many yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020