Kerala CM's link with gold smuggling cases proved with ED charge sheet: BJP state president

BJP state president K Surendran on Wednesday alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's link with the "gold smuggling syndicate" has been proved after Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted its charge sheet in the case. "The accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh clarified in her statement to ED that Chief Minister knew about her appointment in the space park. It is shocking that she had seen Sivasankar many times, and five or six times in presence of Chief Minister," Surendran said.

This comes after The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday submitted a chargesheet in connection with the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case in a special (PMLA) court in Kochi and submitted that the role of M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, needs to be thoroughly investigated. In its chargesheet, the ED said that Vijayan was aware of the appointment of the second accused Swapna Suresh in the Space Park of the Kerala IT department. However, Vijayan during his press meets had repeatedly denied it.

Following the submission of the ED charge sheet, Pinarayi Vijayan drew sharp criticism from the opposition. Surendran said that the Chief Minister's claims at the press conferences were a blatant lie. "He had said he didn't know about the appointment but now he stands exposed," Surendran added.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran, said that the chief minister's claim about not knowing about the appointment of Swapna, in Space Park, has now been flattened. "The ED charge sheet filed today states that the appointment was made with the full knowledge of the Chief Minister. Chief Minister had responded to the controversy by saying that his office was not a hiding place for criminals. But the statement given by the Swapna to ED is contrary to his statement. The Chief Minister should be prepared to explain the truth to the people," he said.

He alleged that the investigation of the case registered by the Kerala Police against Swapna Suresh has not reached anywhere. "Is this due to the intervention of the Chief Minister? There is no doubt that big sharks can be caught if gold smuggling and Life Mission cases are properly investigated. However, interventions are being made at the highest level to thwart the probe. That is why despite long investigations, the investigating agencies have not been able to find strong evidence against the accused, " Mullappally said. (ANI)