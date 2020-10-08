Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police nabs four criminals following encounter, over 50 rounds fired by two sides

Four alleged criminals were injured in an encounter with a team of Special Cell Staff, South West Range (SWR) near Hanuman Chowk, Deep Vihar in the area of Begumpur police station on Thursday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 09:06 IST
Delhi Police nabs four criminals following encounter, over 50 rounds fired by two sides
Visuals from the scene of encounter on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Four alleged criminals were injured in an encounter with a team of Special Cell Staff, South West Range (SWR) near Hanuman Chowk, Deep Vihar in the area of Begumpur police station on Thursday morning. According to the Special Cell, SWR the wanted criminals belonged to the Lawrence Bishnoi Kala Jathedi Gaon Gang.

The four criminals identified as Rohit, Amit, Ravinder Yadav and Sunil sustained multiple gunshot injuries for whose treatment they were moved to the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. The police claimed to have recovered the car being used by the accused along with four automatic pistols, 70 live cartridges, two country-made pistols with 10 live cartridges, three bulletproof jackets and helmets each from the possession of the accused.

The operation was launched based on specific information received by the police team regarding the movement of the accused to attack a rival gang member. Following this, the police laid out a trap on Khera Gaon to Sector 26, Rohini.

At around 3:30 am the car with the criminals approached the spot, and they tried to flee from the spot but were overpowered by the police team. The criminals had also fired close to 22 rounds on the police team, while the team fired 28 in response.

The accused were wanted in more than a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and firing. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon may enable self-help groups from Karnataka to sell products across India

E-commerce giant Amazon has expressed interest in enabling self-help groups from Karnataka to sell their products to customers across India. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana proposed the idea during a meeting with Che...

Back to Village Phase three underway in J-K's Kathua

The third phase of the Back to Village programme in Jammu and Kashmir is in progress in Kathua district to improve and bring about development of rural areas. The programme is being conducted in a phased manner with visiting officers depute...

Self Storage India Expands Gurugram Warehouse Facility

Self Storage India is keen to open its doors on 8th October to new customers looking for self-storage solutions around Delhi NCR NEW DELHI, Oct. 8, 2020,PRNewswire -- Self Storage India, Indias first self-storage company, is growing its pre...

Coronavirus cluster in Australia's most populous state threatens to slow easing

Australias most populous state reported its biggest one-day rise in novel coronavirus infections in more than a month on Thursday as a growing cluster threatens to slow the easing of restrictions.New South Wales NSW said it has detected 12 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020