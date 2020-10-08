Left Menu
Development News Edition

88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations begin at Hindon airbase

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase on Thursday.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-10-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 09:49 IST
88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations begin at Hindon airbase
88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase on Thursday. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspected the 88th Indian Air Force Day parade here.

Nishan Toli being led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat marched at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on the occasion. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the 'brave warriors' of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion.

"Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharti inspire everyone," PM Modi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their wishes on Air Force Day 2020.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon may enable self-help groups from Karnataka to sell products across India

E-commerce giant Amazon has expressed interest in enabling self-help groups from Karnataka to sell their products to customers across India. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana proposed the idea during a meeting with Che...

Back to Village Phase three underway in J-K's Kathua

The third phase of the Back to Village programme in Jammu and Kashmir is in progress in Kathua district to improve and bring about development of rural areas. The programme is being conducted in a phased manner with visiting officers depute...

Self Storage India Expands Gurugram Warehouse Facility

Self Storage India is keen to open its doors on 8th October to new customers looking for self-storage solutions around Delhi NCR NEW DELHI, Oct. 8, 2020,PRNewswire -- Self Storage India, Indias first self-storage company, is growing its pre...

Coronavirus cluster in Australia's most populous state threatens to slow easing

Australias most populous state reported its biggest one-day rise in novel coronavirus infections in more than a month on Thursday as a growing cluster threatens to slow the easing of restrictions.New South Wales NSW said it has detected 12 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020