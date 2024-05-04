Congress slams Kangana Ranaut for her controversial remarks, advises her to correct historical facts

The Congress hit back at actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut for her controversial remarks against its leaders Vikramaditya Singh and Rahul Gandhi and advised her to correct historical facts. While addressing a public rally in the Sundernagar area of Mandi Parliamentary Constituency, Kangana took a jibe at Vikramaditya Singh and Rahul Gandhi over dynasty politics and said that both of them have a magic stick for development and talk only about non-practical things.

Responding to this, the Congress leaders dare Kangna to come up with facts and give data of any BJP leader who has contributed their personal property to the nation. The National Media Coordinator for the AICC, Amrit Kaur, said that wherever Kangana Ranaut goes, she creates a mess.

"Wherever Kangana Ranaut goes, it just creates a mess. Earlier, she created a mess in Bollywood, and now she is creating a mess in Mandi. Her statements are ridiculous; I don't know how she was made a candidate from Mandi by the BJP. Earlier, Sunny Deol was MP and he did not appear after being elected, the same Kangana is going to do. People here want to know where she was during the Himachal floods. She is going to lose by a very big margin. She doesn't have anything to say; she is in frustration and is speaking badly about anything; she doesn't have any contribution to the state. I got to know that she had registered an FIR against her neighbours here; we don't want to give much importance to her," she said. Kaur said that Kangana should first check the facts about her party leaders and speak about dynastic politics. She also questioned her qualifications on which she got a BJP ticket from Mandi.

"If she says that Rahul is interested in politics, I want to ask her what her contribution to the state is and on what basis she got a ticket from the BJP. What is the qualification for which you got a ticket and why will the people of the state vote for you instead of electing Vikramaditya Singh? She has been fighting and creating a mess everywhere; I want to ask her: will she create the same after she is going to get defeated?" Kaur added.The AICC spokesperson for Himachal Pradesh, Vikram Lohia, said that Kangana Ranaut is using very controversial, derogatory language and distorted facts about Indian history. "The language used by Kangan Ranaut is unfortunate. I want to tell you that the language you are trying to use is derogatory language against Indira, Sonia and Rahul ji. You claim to be the daughter of Himachal Pradesh and at the time of great need, you were not with the people of Himachal. You tried to earn money in Maharashtra and Mumbai instead of being supportive of the people," said Lohia.

"You have been talking of dynasty politics; can't you see the family politics of Anurag Thakur in your party? I would appeal to the people of Himachal Pradesh to elect an MP who will remain with you and serve you. I hope the day will not come here where people will have to paste posters to find out MP," he added.Amit Bawa, National Media Coordinator of the AICC, said that Kangana Ranaut will have to correct the facts of history and the people of Mandi will reply to her through votes. "I would like to tell you that Kangana Ranaut has neither knowledge of Indian history nor does she know anything about the geography of Himachal Pradesh. She is talking about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel; it is a historical fact that he died in 1950. The Indian government was formed in 1952, and I got to hear her speech. I would suggest she read the history of classes 9 and 10. She says India gained independence in 2014, sometimes she compares Moti Lal Nehru and Jawaharlal Nehru with Adani and Ambani. On behalf of the people of the Mandi area of Himachal Pradesh, I want to ask her that Adani and Ambani are trying to capture the property of the nation and Moti Lal Nehru had donated his property for the growth of the country," Bawa said.

"Apples and oranges can't be compared. She needs to correct her facts. The people of Mandi want to know her and make it clear in public in Mandi if she can name a single leader of the BJP who has donated land or property or a single penny for the country. We have numerous such people and leaders. During the disaster, our Chief Minister himself initiated to contribute to the flood-hit people in the state," he added. "I want to ask the BJP that they have been propagating 'Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao'; wrestlers were protesting against the BJP leader for sexual harassment and I want to ask Kangana Ranaut why she was mum and silent on this issue. She is questioning Sonia Gandhi ji; she sacrificed her husband for the nation and today she is there for the unity and integrity of the nation. As far as she talks about family politics, she should see Anurag Thakur first. Everyone knows the contribution of Virbhadra Singh in HP so there is no comparison of Kangna with Vikramaditya Singh here. The people of Mandi will reply in elections," Bawa said further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)