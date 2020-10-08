Left Menu
Fire breaks out at manufacturing factory in Delhi's Narela, no casualty reported

A fire broke out at a PVC sole manufacturing factory here in DSIDC Industrial Area, Narela on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 12:20 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse flames in the national capital, as per Delhi fire service. No injuries have been reported so far.

More details awaited. (ANI)

