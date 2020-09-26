Fire breaks out at factory in Narela in Delhi; no casualties reported

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
The COVID-19 pandemic drastically reduced the earning power of the Singh family from Madhya Pradesh, India., by UNDP IndiaDhiraj Singh One hundred million more people are expected to be pushed into extreme poverty in 2020 as a result...
Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379.As per t...
The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case into the alleged scam in the Life Mission project, a Kerala government scheme to provide houses to the needy. The anti-corruption unit here has registered a case under the Foreig...
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India EC issued guidelines for holding a free, fair, and safe election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Election Commission of India is committed to holding a free, fair, and ...