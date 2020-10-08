Rajasthan: Journalist, Sachin Pilot's media advisor booked for spreading rumours about phone tapping

Rajasthan Police have registered an FIR against journalist Sharat Kumar and Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's media advisor Lokendra Singh on Thursday for spreading rumours over the alleged phone tapping of some MLAs and leaders. "An FIR has been registered against the accused journalist Sharat Kumar and Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's media advisor Lokendra Singh for spreading rumours over the alleged phone tapping of some MLAs and MPs," said Manoj Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Jaipur South.

Kumar added that the police received information that fake news of phone tapping of some MPs and MLAs was being spread on Whatsapp. "The Cyber Crime branch investigated the matter and asked the people who were spreading the news about its source. They were unable to provide satisfactory information and therefore an FIR has been registered under sections 501 (1b), 505 (2) & 120 B of Indian Penal Code against the two accused," he added. (ANI)