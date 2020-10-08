Left Menu
Development News Edition

New agri reforms will bring ease of living for farmers: Jitendra Singh

Many of the farmers in the past stored their crop after harvesting and waited for some middlemen to pick it up and carry it to the market because they did not have sufficient means or resources for that, he said. However, under the new arrangement, the farmer will be able to avail the option of arranging a buyer through different sources or even entering into a contract agreement for farming, the minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:37 IST
New agri reforms will bring ease of living for farmers: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the new agriculture reforms will bring ease of living for farmers, particularly those living in far flung, remote and hilly areas. During an interaction with farmers, sarpanches, panches and local activists of panchayats falling under different blocks of Ramban and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the new farm legislation is a revolutionary new opening for the farming community, particularly for the farmers living in remote areas and border areas, who are faced with constraints of inaccessibility and lack of transport.

"The new arrangements will open up alternative options for them," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. Many of the farmers in the past stored their crop after harvesting and waited for some middlemen to pick it up and carry it to the market because they did not have sufficient means or resources for that, he said.

However, under the new arrangement, the farmer will be able to avail the option of arranging a buyer through different sources or even entering into a contract agreement for farming, the minister said. Contrary to the propaganda by the opposition parties that the Modi government is inclined to close down the existing Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) centres and mandis, Singh said, the matter of the fact is that the process of opening new centres is going on even today at different places depending upon the requirement and the demand, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

However, he said, the young educated and tech-savvy agriculturist of today cannot be tied down by the earlier arrangement and deserves the freedom to exercise his option, the statement said..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bank rules force staff to turn off NHS COVID-19 tracing app at work

Branch staff at some of Britains biggest banks say rules that require them to store phones in lockers while at work are putting them at undue risk of COVID-19 from colleagues and customers, as they cannot use the countrys tracing app. Lloyd...

Thaawarchand Gehlot draws attention of rising trend of mental health concerns

Union Minister of Social Justice Empowerment Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the virtual International Conference on Mental Health Looking Beyond COVID 19 through video conferencing here today. Prof. Craig Jeffrey, Director, Australia...

Strict COVID-19 lockdowns may speed up economic recovery - IMF

Early lockdowns in an epidemic can substantially reduce infections, and policymakers should be wary of lifting them to jumpstart their economies when infections remain high, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. The COVID-19 pan...

SC rejects plea of former IAF officer seeking bail in spying case

The Supreme Court Thursday refused bail to a former IAF official who is facing trial for allegedly sharing secret information with those suspected to be backed by Pakistans ISI, saying he is a danger to the entire nation. A bench headed by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020