Mussoorie: ITBP bus loses control near Kempty Falls, no casualities reported
All jawans who were travelling have been rescued after an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) bus lost control near Kempty Falls here on Thursday.ANI | Mussoorie (Uttrakhand) | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:15 IST
All jawans who were travelling have been rescued after an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) bus lost control near Kempty Falls here on Thursday. Due to some technical failure, the ITBP bus carrying jawans lost control and was on the verge of falling from the hilltop.
The bus gained control well within time avoiding an adverse accident. No injuries were reported. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mussoorie