CBI condoles demise of its former director Ashwani Kumar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) expressed grief over the death of its former director Dr Ashwani Kumar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:57 IST
Dr Ashwani Kumar (Photo: Manipur Government). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) expressed grief over the death of its former director Dr Ashwani Kumar. According to the official release on Thursday, the CBI extended its deepest condolence and sympathy to the bereaved family and prays to the almighty to give the family the strength and fortitude to bear their loss at this time of great sorrow.

A condolence meet was held today at CBI, Head Quarter in New Delhi. Kumar was found dead at his residence in Brockhurst, Shimla yesterday. The body of the ex-CBI director was found hanging at his residence, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Chawla said.

Rishi Kumar Shukla, Director, CBI, termed the death of Ashwani Kumar as a moment of profound tragedy. "Our heartfelt emotions are with the bereaved family in this moment of profound tragedy. May his soul rest in peace," Shukla said.

Ashwani Kumar served as the CBI director for two-year. Besides this, he also served as the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh. He was sworn-in as the Governor of Nagaland on March 21, 2013, and as Governor of Manipur on July 29, 2013. (ANI)

