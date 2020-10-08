190 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manipur

As many as 190 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Manipur taking the total tally of positive cases to 12,679, said state government on Thursday.

Active cases tally in the state stands at 2,877 while 9,719 patients have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate is 76.65 per cent in the state.

Meanwhile, 83 people have succumbed due to COVID-19 in the state while a total of 115 people have discharged till date. (ANI)