Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Hurricane Delta intensifies, Louisiana braces for rains, storm surge

It was forecast to become a Category 3 storm with up to 115 miles per hour (185 kmh) winds before losing some punch Friday over cooler waters along the Gulf Coast. "We've survived much worst," said Lafayette resident Rebecca Sebastian as she and two friends stopped in the city center to buy sweets.

Reuters | Louisiana | Updated: 09-10-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 01:42 IST
As Hurricane Delta intensifies, Louisiana braces for rains, storm surge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Louisiana steeled itself on Thursday for another in a record-breaking series of violent storms as Hurricane Delta took aim at a corner of the state still recovering from the last storm. Delta's size grew and its winds intensified over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. It was forecast to become a Category 3 storm with up to 115 miles per hour (185 kmh) winds before losing some punch Friday over cooler waters along the Gulf Coast.

"We've survived much worst," said Lafayette resident Rebecca Sebastian as she and two friends stopped in the city center to buy sweets. "We may have a few gusts of 100 mph winds but we've done this before." The storm is expected to strike near Creole, Louisiana, as a category 2 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. It could unleash tornadoes as it moves over land and drops up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain. The storm could drive a 4- to 11-foot (1.2-3.3 meters) storm surge up Vermilion Bay on the coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

If Delta increases on Thursday at its current, rapid rate, it could gain enough strength to slam the coast as a borderline major hurricane, said AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski. New Orleans likely will escape the storm and experience gusty winds and mild rain, said Kottlowski, with Lafayette the largest city on the storm's eastern and more dangerous side.

Thursday morning, Morgan City resident Lisa Mire and three friends took shelter from a light rain to pray for former colleagues facing the COVID-19 pandemic as teachers. The storm added urgency to the group's regular get-together, she said. "It calms us down," she said.

"We have today to prepare ourselves and our families for the arrival of Hurricane Delta," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told residents. "Let's make it count." The state sought and received a federal emergency declaration, he said, making additional resources available.

Energy companies halted 92%, of nearly 1.7 million barrels per day of offshore oil output, and 62% of natural gas production, data showed. The U.S. Coast Guard warned shippers of impending gale force winds from Port Arthur, Texas, to New Orleans. Delta was on track to strike Southwestern Louisiana, a region that bore the brunt of Hurricane Laura's fierce winds and storm surge in September. There are about 8,000 people still living in hotel rooms as a result of the devastation to homes in the southwest of the state from by Laura, Edwards said on Wednesday.

When Delta reaches the northern Gulf Coast, it will be the 10th named storm to make a U.S. landfall this year, eclipsing a record that has held since 1916.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Late-stage study of COVID-19 convalescent-plasma treatment with remdesivir starts

A late-stage trial testing the combination of Gilead Sciences remdesivir and a highly concentrated solution of antibodies that neutralize the COVID-19 virus has begun, the National Institutes of Health NIH said on Thursday. Trial investigat...

Madrid must impose travel restrictions or face state of emergency, Spanish government says

Madrid must enforce travel restrictions ordered by the health ministry to limit novel coronavirus outbreaks or the national government will impose a state of emergency that would force it to comply, the government said late on Thursday. The...

Universal Health Coverage ‘more urgent than ever’ – UN chief

Painting a gloomy picture of under-investment in health, Secretary-General Antnio Guterressaid in his video message to senior ministers Universal Health Coverage is not only essential to end the pandemic, it will also drive progress acros...

Mali: 2 hostages freed by extremists on plane to capital

Malis presidency has confirmed that prominent Malian politician Soumaila Cisse and French aid worker Sophie Petronin are aboard a flight to the capital, Bamako, after being freed by al-Qaida-linked militants. The flight took off just before...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020