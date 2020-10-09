Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra Police reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 154 policemen tested positive for COVID-19 while two others succumbed to the virus in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, informed the State Police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:50 IST
Maharashtra Police reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 154 policemen tested positive for COVID-19 while two others succumbed to the virus in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, informed the State Police. A total of 259 policemen have died due to the COVID-19 infection in the state until today.

The total positive cases of coronavirus have reached 24,735 while there are 2,394 active cases in the force. Moreover, 22,082 policemen have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19 till Thursday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,42,438 active cases, 12,12,016 cured and discharged cases and 39,430 deaths. With a spike of 70,496 new cases and 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).According to the MoHFW, this includes 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured and discharged or migrated cases.With the increase of 964 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 1,06,490. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files charge-sheet against eight people in Bhima Koregaon case: Officials.

NIA files charge-sheet against eight people in Bhima Koregaon case Officials....

J-K: Research centre set up in Pampore to boost cumin cultivation

In order to increase the production of black cumin, the Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a research centre for its cultivation in Jammu and Kashmirs Pampore district. Black cumin, also known as Shahi or Kaala Jeera, is an essential i...

Slovak COVID-19 infections keep rising, government calls troops to help

Slovakia reported another daily record number of new coronavirus infections on Friday, prompting the government to call up hundreds of troops to help public health officials and warn of tighter restrictions on public life. Some 1,184 newly ...

Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts

Orange and Proximus have picked Nokia to help build 5G networks in Belgium as they drop Huawei amid U.S. pressure to exclude the Chinese firm from supplying key telecoms equipment. The moves are among the first by commercial operators in Eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020