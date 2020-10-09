PM Modi greets India Post employees on World Post Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to employees of India Post on the occasion of World Post Day on Friday. "We are extremely proud of the @IndiaPostOffice Team for their efforts to connect India. They bring happiness to countless lives. On #WorldPostDay, greetings to them and their families. Best wishes for all future endeavours," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Communications also extended congratulations to the employees of India Post for their service even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "On #WorldPostDay, I want to congratulate all the employees of @IndiaPostOffice - the largest postal network in the world, for their stellar service to citizens even during the pandemic. My tribute to those employees who lost their lives during the pandemic while serving the nation," the Union Minister tweeted.

He also shared a video that narrated the contributions made by India Post employees in the last few months. (ANI)