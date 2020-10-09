Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Seven facts on global hunger as World Food Programme wins Nobel

By Amber Milne LONDON, Oct 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger around the world and improve conditions for peace in areas affected by conflict. For more than 50 years the WFP has worked to improve food security around the world, but conflict, climate shocks and economic slowdowns mean almost one in 11 people globally still do not have enough to eat.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:38 IST
FACTBOX-Seven facts on global hunger as World Food Programme wins Nobel
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger around the world and improve conditions for peace in areas affected by conflict.

For more than 50 years the WFP has worked to improve food security around the world, but conflict, climate shocks and economic slowdowns mean almost one in 11 people globally still do not have enough to eat. Here are seven things to know about world hunger:

1. Globally, 690 million people, about 8.9% of the population, go hungry - up by nearly 60 million in five years. 2. The United Nations estimates that over 130 million more people may go hungry in 2020 due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

3. A quarter of the world's population does not have reliable access to safe and nutritious food. In Africa, half of the population faces shortages. 4. Though Africa has the highest number of people struggling to access food, Latin America and the Caribbean are seeing the fastest rises.

5. Healthy food is unaffordable to many, especially the poor, in every region of the world. Around 57% of people in sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia cannot afford a healthy diet. 6. Worldwide, women are more likely to go hungry than men, with the situation exacerbated by laws and cultural norms that restrict access to property, equal pay and health care.

7. Despite goals to achieve zero hunger by 2030, the United Nations estimates that the number of hungry people will rise to 840 million in five years if current trends continue. (Source: World Food Programme)

Also Read: UN World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Govt launches website to support R&D in coal sector

The government on Friday announced the launch of a website for entities involved in research and development RD in the coal sector. The website, which has been designed and developed by Coal India subsidiary Central Mine Planning and Design...

DST and IBM India partner to scale up to Vigyan Jyoti and Engage with Science

Existing opportunities for meritorious girls to nurture their interest in Science Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics STEM will be expanded and a learning platform scaled to make learning relevant and foster scientific spirit among the...

Delhi Cabinet approves tree transplantation policy, smog tower installation in Connaught Place

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent felling of trees due to development works in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here. Addressing an online media briefing, he said the Cabi...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 9

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020